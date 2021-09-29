Please drive-thru REC members

REC members are invited to the drive-thru 82nd annual meeting from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at REC's Multipurpose Center.
An early drive-thru registration is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at the center on North Highway 76.
On both days members will stay in their vehicles and enter a circle driveway and go through the registration lines.
Members should bring their registration card, prize drawing card and ballot to help with the ease in the registration process.
•••
PASS Coalition for a Drug Free Community (PASS) is hosting a drive-thru prescription drug take-back event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hawg Harvest Fall Festival happening on Saturday, Oct. 2 on Main Street in Lindsay.
Participants can safely dispose of medications and receive information on local resources during the event.
To prepare your medications for drop off, leave them in their original container, and be sure to redact or remove your name and information from the bottle.
Inhalers, syringes, and liquids cannot be accepted at this event. For safe disposal of those items, please contact your pharmacy.
The PASS coalition is a group of individuals dedicated to making Garvin County a safer place by addressing substance use and abuse through prevention efforts.
PASS meets at noon the third Tuesday of each month at 217 S. Main Street in Lindsay.
•••
Frances Bunch, great-granddaughter of Anita Murray Lindsay, will present her gallery of paintings on Sunday, Oct. 10 at the 'mansion.'
The Murray Lindsay Mansion, located south of Lindsay in Erin Springs, will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. for viewing this collection of Ms. Bunch’s art work.
The art gallery show is open to the public and hosted by the Lindsay Community Historical Society. For more information call 405-919-6146.
