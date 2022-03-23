Plenty of honors with meat contest

Valley Quality Meats in downtown Pauls Valley was the site for the recent 2022 Garvin County 4-H Meats Identification Contest.
Depending on the age division, members were asked to identify cuts of meats, name the primal cuts, name the cookery method, as well as label the wholesale cuts for beef and pork, plus rank a meats class that was selected by the host.
Seniors were asked to go a step farther and present a set of oral reasons.
“This was a very young group and many of them are first time participants,” said Tracie Mullendore, Garvin County program assistant.
“I see a lot of potential in many of these members and I hope to see them continue with this contest. It’s not only beneficial and educational, it’s a skill that one can put their talents into and make a college career out of it.”
The top six contestants in each age division finished with the honors.
• In the Senior Division, the grand champion was Karlie Koesler of Pauls Valley 4-H, reserve champion was Madi Rich of Stratford 4-H, third place was JW Barnes of Elmore City, fourth place was Daisy Meadows of Elmore City 4-H, fifth place was Lauren Earp of Elmore City and sixth place was Taryn McCaa of Elmore City.
• Intermediate Division winners were grand champion Faith Wright of Stratford, reserve champion Ella Lister of Stratford, third place to Cade Williams from the Lindsay 4-H group, fourth place to Cordie Chandler from the Stratford 4-H club, fifth place was awarded to Shelby Lister from Stratford and placing sixth in the division was Parker Hinkle of Stratford.
• Winners for this very young Junior Division are champion Cotton McGowan of the Lindsay 4-H Club, reserve champion was Korbin Hinkle of Stratford, third place was Jayden Scruggs of Lindsay 4-H, fourth place was Jesse Cook of Elmore City, fifth place was Hazen Carroll of Lindsay and sixth place was Elise Beach of Maysville 4-H.
“Congratulations to all our participants this year and to our host Valley Quality Meats.”
Next up is the Oklahoma State 4-H Meats Identification Contest held in Stillwater in April.
