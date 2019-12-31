The 2020 year is sure to be a hot one for politics as one Garvin County group gets it started with a public meeting.
The Garvin County Democratic Party is inviting its members and all interested citizens to a meeting set to go from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
“We will discuss campaigns for the coming year,” officials said.
“Everyone thinking about volunteering for Democratic candidates and races is encouraged to attend.”
On the other side of the political aisle, the Garvin County Republican Party is scheduled to meet later in January.
The party's regular meetings are at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut.
The next one for the Republicans is Jan. 13. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
•••
The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Jan. 7. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• The Chickasaw Senior Nutrition Site in PV, 109 N. Indian Meridian, will hold a benefit Indian taco sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. A bake sale is at 9 a.m. Call 207-9034.
The center's taco sale is normally the second Friday of the month.
