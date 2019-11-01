The Garvin County Democratic Party has chosen a new site for its next meeting.
Arnold Hamilton, editor of the Oklahoma Observer, is the guest speaker for the meeting open to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at The Judges Inn in PV, 519 N. Ash.
The Garvin County Republican Party will next meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut.
•••
The Jessica Power Memorial Association will hold an annual auction (5 p.m.) and concert (6:30 p.m.) featuring local talent on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the First Assembly of God Church in Maysville. Proceeds go for scholarships to Garvin County students pursing studies in the medical field.
•••
Also this weekend the Oklahoma Antique Airplane Association is hosting a fly-in and car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Pauls Valley's local airport. Enter on the west side of the airport off Airline Road.
• The 9th annual Craft, Vintage and Junk Show is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in PV.
There is no admission as more than 60 vendors, horse drawn wagon rides and giveaways are featured. For more call 405-618-2001.
• Beaty Baptist Church, located just southwest of PV on Airline Road, will host its festival from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
On the festival list of things to do are a chili cook-off, baked goods contest, free throw and three-point contests, laser tag, health checks, games and holiday treats. The event is scheduled to end with a fireworks show.
• The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is Nov. 2.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Nov. 10.
• Filings for school board candidates for each district in Garvin County are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 2-4 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in PV.
• A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Nov. 12. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
