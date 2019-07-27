It's already starting to heat up for the next election season as regular monthly meetings are fast approaching for two political parties in Garvin County.
The Garvin County Democratic Party normally meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month.
The next one is Aug. 3 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut.
The next one is Aug. 12. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
Residents in Elmore City and the Elmore City-Pernell School District have until Aug. 16 to register to vote or get their registration updated for an upcoming election.
The election for a municipal race and school issue is now set for Sept. 10.
On the ballot are a three-candidate race for a town council office and a school bond issue that includes two propositions.
The Pauls Valley Opry is set to soon return to the great indoors for its regular programs on the first Saturday night of the month.
The next one is set for a 6:30 p.m. start on Aug. 3 at the PV High School auditorium.
• The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Aug. 6. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• The Pauls Valley Farmers Market's third season is now open to the public twice a week. Regular times through the summer are 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the train depot pavilion in downtown PV.
• American Legion Post 191 in Stratford is now raffling rifle to raise money to benefit senior citizens in Stratford and Byars. A drawing is set for August. For more information on tickets call Jim Korzan at 580-759-3066 or Jim Page at 580-759-2166.
