Polydrug use is nothing new to the world of drugs

(Courtesy of Narconon)
Some addicts use different drugs at once whether intentional or unintentional. With polydrug use there are four different combinations: mixing stimulants with stimulants, mixing stimulants and depressants, mixing more than one depressant, and mixing cocaine and alcohol.
There are already risks when using drugs and mixing causes these risks to become more severe.
Some common stimulants are Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Ecstasy, or Amphetamines.
Mixing different stimulants together, such as Cocaine and Methamphetamines causes your heart rate to increase as well as your blood pressure with them sometimes reaching dangerous levels.
When mixing different stimulants, you increase your rink of having a brain injury, stroke, or heart attack.
If you are worried a loved one is overdosing on stimulants, some signs to look for are increased body temperature, seizures, or tremors, fast or troubled breathing, nausea or vomiting, and chest pains.
Depressants reduce stimulation in various areas of the brain. Some common depressants are Fentanyl, Benzodiazepines, Heroin, Morphine, Hydrocodone, and Oxycodone.
When combining depressants, you can damage your organs and brain and could overdose.
If you suspect a loved one is overdosing on depressants some signs to look for are if their breathing is slow and shallow.
Another thing that will occur is their pulse will become weak, and they may be confused and pass out. When breathing and pulse are that low, the person may die as the brain no longer receives oxygen.
When mixing stimulants and depressants, commonly known as a “speedball,” the misconception is they cancel each other out.
A speedball is typically when people are mixing heroin and cocaine, but now it is more common for people to mix Meth and Fentanyl creating an even more deadly speedball.
When mixing stimulants and depressants some symptoms are paranoia, blurred vision, drowsiness. The person can become confused and incoherent.
Mixing the two creates trouble with your heart, causing it to rapidly change and may lead to arrhythmias, stroke, heart failure, respiratory failure, and even an aneurysm.
Lastly is mixing alcohol and cocaine. They almost go hand in hand.
The thing people don’t realize is when you mix the two, your body produces a psychoactive substance name Cocaethylene. When Cocaethylene is produced by the body, it can be up to 30% more toxic than cocaine.
Cocaethylene slows down the elimination process of the liver, meaning not all of it being produced can be expelled. Cocaethylene can make its way into the bloodstream, harming tissue and organs throughout your body.
If you suspect a loved one of mixing cocaine and alcohol there are some risks that accompany it.
Some of the risks include heart attack, overdose, liver and heart damage, irregular heartbeat, bleeding in the brain, stroke, and sudden death from Cocaethylene toxicity.
Finding out your child or loved one is using drugs can be scary and overwhelming. If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, reach out for help before it is too late. We help people all over the US find treatment and end the web that traps someone in addiction.
Finding out your child or loved one is using drugs can be scary and overwhelming. If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, reach out for help before it’s too late. We help people all over the U.S. find treatment and end the web that traps someone in addiction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.