Post holiday honors come at Lee

Students of the Month for December 2019 at Lee Elementary are fourth-graders Abby Little and Alex Kendall, fifth-graders Paislye Ashley and Ty Horn and sixth-graders Katie Elliott and Isaac Green..
4th Grade
• Abby Little is the daughter of Christopher Little and Ashley Little. Abby has two brothers, Ethan Little in the seventh grade and Nathan in the first grade, and a sister Cailyn Little in the sixth grade.
Abby’s favorite hobbies include drawing, sleeping, playing games, and organizing things. Abby’s favorite subject is social studies with Mrs. Ring. Her favorite food is any pasta. When she grows up she would like to be an artist, vet, and waiter.
• Alex Kendall is the son of Shari Kendall and Steve Kendall. Alex has two sisters, Mackenzie, an OU college graduate, and Claire attending OU at this time.
Alex’s favorite hobby is gaming. Alex’s favorite subject is social studies with Mrs. Ring and his favorite food is pizza. Alex is undecided on what he would like to be when he grows up.
5th Grade
• Paislye Ashley is the daughter of Roger and Mindy Ashley. Paislye has two brothers, Maveric who is freshman and Jett in the second grade.
Paislye’s hobbies include drawing, tumbling, painting and playing basketball. Paislye’s favorite subject is science. She likes all of her teachers and her favorite food is steak. Paislye wants to be a basketball player when she grows up.
• Ty Horn is the son of Stacy Brinkley and Dustin Horn. Ty has several siblings, Maisy in ninth grade, Lily in the sixth grade, Tucker in second grade, Trigg in kindergarten and Ryker and Creed in pre-k.
Ty’s favorite hobbies include playing football, dirt bikes, family time and talking. Ty’s favorite subject in school is math with Mrs. Thompson and his favorite food is BBQ wings. Ty would like to be a lawyer when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Katie Elliott is the daughter of Steve and Mellissa Elliott. Katie has several siblings, Stevie and Macey both in the eighth grade, and Julie in the fourth grade.
Katie’s favorite hobbies are basketball and band. Katie’s favorite class in school is her social studies class and she likes all her teachers. Her favorite food is fajitas. When Katie grows up she wants to be a nurse or doctor.
• Isaac Green is the son of Mark and Angela Green.
Isaac’s favorite hobbies are reading, playing sports, trombone, video games and spending time with his dog Sparky. Isaac loves math class with Coach Harrison. Isaac’s favorite food is steak. Isaac would like to be an engineer when he grows up.
