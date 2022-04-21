On May 14, letter carriers in Garvin County will collect nonperishable food donations from homes on their routes as part of the 30th National Association of Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
The drive returns after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma residents will receive plastic donation bags in their mailbox the week of May 9.
Then on May 14, residents are encouraged to fill the bag, or any plastic bag, with nonperishable food and leave it by their mailbox before their letter carrier arrives.
"The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the single largest food drive each year for the Regional Food Bank and we felt its absence over the past two years," said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
"We are ecstatic to be once again working with our partners at the NALC and U.S. Postal Service to provide food to Oklahomans living with hunger."
Donations collected in Garvin County will stay local and benefit the following Regional Food Bank partners:
Delta Community Action Foundation, Eastern Gate Food Bank, Maysville High School Pantry, Samaritans of Pauls Valley, Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program of Pauls Valley, Pauls Valley Junior High Pantry and Wynnewood Middle School Pantry.
All nonperishable items are welcomed. Recommended items include peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, canned fruits, pasta and canned sauce, soup and stew.
Healthy food options are also needed, such as items with low sodium and whole grains.
Financial donations are also accepted. Text "Food" to 501-501 to make a $10 donation. Every $1 donated helps to provide four meals to Oklahomans living with hunger.
Since 1992, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has raised nearly 12 million pounds of food and $9.9 million dollars to fight hunger in Oklahoma.
The Stamp Out Hunger Food drive is sponsored by American Fidelity, The Journal Record, The Oklahoman, KMGL Magic 104.1 FM, Lamar Outdoor and News 9.
For more information about the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, visit rfbo.org/stamp-out-hunger or contact Whitney Atteberry at watteberry@rfbo.org.
