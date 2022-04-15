Power of God on trial

As Jesus stood before the religious leaders and the Roman governor, the authority and power of God were on trial. At the end of the trial, God in Jesus stood condemned for not being the kind of hero that the world wanted Him to be.
“Then they struck Him on the head with a reed and spat on Him; and bowing the knee, they worshiped Him.” (Mark 15:19)
The Romans thought that Jesus was the one who needed to be rescued. They thought the “weapons” of Jesus – love, joy, peace, patience, kindness was a joke with no lasting value for a life that is here today, gone tomorrow.
Here is something that Pilate and the Roman soldiers missed: Jesus’ power might not seem as grand and glorious as the powers of the world, but the joke was on them.
Pilate felt sorry for Jesus, thinking He was no real threat to the Roman Empire. But Jesus felt the same way about Pilate.
Jesus did not threaten the Roman Empire because it was no real threat to Him. Either way, the religious leaders, the crowd, or the cross had no lasting effect on Jesus.
Either is any of the challenges that we face right now. If Jesus did not get as anxious as we do about our problems, it is because Jesus knows they do not win in the end.
“Heavenly Father, because of Your love and the life of Jesus, which was given for us, we now know what we can do about our problems and cares. When Jesus lives inside me, I now have all the power to turn my problems over to You. Your Holy Spirit will be an ever present help in time of any need. Thank You for Jesus and Your unfailing Love. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
