Praising God this Christmas

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&