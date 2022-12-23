Praising God this Christmas

It is the season to be stressed. Even though it should be a season of peace and joy, this month can make us feel more tangled up inside than a big pile of Christmas lights.
“And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying: “Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!” Luke 2:13-14
Others dread the hustle, bustle, and emotional rustle this time of year brings, sometimes knowing that irritability, loneliness, or depression will threaten.
While others may love the Christmas season, they let their circumstances take their toll.
In either case, we have the decision to make. We can choose to let stress bog us down, or we can choose to bow down in worship.
The Bible gives us an awesome picture of praise in today's Bible verse. When Jesus was born, an angel appeared to the shepherds sharing the tidings of joy. Then other angels joined together and praised God.
“But when He again brings the firstborn into the world, He says: “Let all the angels of God worship Him.” Hebrews 1:6
Angels serve as role models of worship. They bowed down before Jesus and shouted with incredible joy as they sang songs of praise. Through worship, the angels spread the news of God's glory and showed Holy reverence to God.
Angels intentionally and deliberately spent time praising God.
By keeping Christ in Christmas, it was more than a cliché; it was an intentional act of worship and requires a heart of adoration, much like the angels had when Jesus was born.
The focus of this holiday is centered on God's love, peace, and joy.
When we focus on what Christmas is about, which is the amazing gift of a Savior, instead of stressing out over buying the perfect present, we show God's grace to someone when we would rather do something else.
Worship turns our attention from giving thanks for all God has done instead of letting stress strip God's joy from our hearts. It might even mean praising God, even if we cannot carry a tune!
We make many choices during December. The most important choice is to worship and sing praises to God.
For God's gift of love and peace, we must remember that our holidays can also be full of love and peace when our hearts are at peace.
“Heavenly Father, I know You, and You alone offer true Love and Peace. My heart must be focused on You and the true meaning of this season. You sent Jesus, and now Jesus lives in me and You give to me the love and peace that I may show to others. Thank You for Jesus’ birth. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
