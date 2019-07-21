(This prayer is submitted by Perla Martinez-Goody, former pastor in Pauls Valley who is the daughter of an immigrant to America.)
Our Father, we know that you are looking down upon your people during this time of confusion, pain and suffering in the world and that it must bring tears to your eyes and pain to your heart.
While we are so grateful and thankful for all the blessings you have provided us, we also feel sadness within our hearts for all those suffering in the world today, from the Mid-East, Israel, China, Russia, South Central America, within the United States, all over this globe.
Lord Jesus, we ask for your intervention in all of the world suffering, please O please, help us to be a nation that uses our hearts and asks for your wisdom in dealing with all of the suffering and man's inhumanity to man.
We fervently plead for a change within this world that would reach out in love to all those suffering losses in the war-torn areas of the world, those who are homeless, those who are helpless due to abuse and hunger.
We ask that you change the hearts of those who have guns, bombs, power and authority, and leaders of all nations as they deal with all those you have created, that they may seek your guidance.
You understand our hearts and minds, if we are filled with hate and doing evil actions, stop us, if we are filled with anger, calm our hearts and minds and let your will prevail.
In all that is contrary to your will, please keep us close to you that we may be filled with your love, compassion and mercy … your Holy Spirit.
May we be guided by your Holy Spirit and truly be a reflection of your Son, Jesus Christ. For it is in his name that we live and love now and forever. Amen.
