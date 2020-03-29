Prayer is the answer

It is easy to lose faith and to live in fear of the headlines and people's predictions. Doctors and other healing professionals are quick to inform us about the impact of what is happening around us.
Living in a constant state of anxiety often leads to an unlimited number of both physical and emotional challenges. Our bodies keep a tab of our feelings (anxiety, sleep disturbance, depression, aches, pains, and loss of focus).
Even in shaky, unsettling times, we can have firm confidence in God, because we are people of the Word who know that the world belongs to God.
"Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers." (3 John 1:2)
God wants us to live in health and prosper. God knows exactly where the virus is and where it is going next. Since God always does what is wise and good, we need to trust God when it concerns this disease.
“Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” (John 14:27)
God's rule and authority extend over every microbe and virus. When our lives are filled with challenges, we need to know that someone has our back, and we have a safe place to turn to when we do not feel safe. We need a place where we will be protected, think out loud, and vent our innermost thoughts and feelings.
That is in our prayer time with God.
“You will show me the path of life; In Your presence is fullness of joy; At Your right hand are pleasures forevermore.” (Psalm 16:11)
God's peace comes not from worldly circumstances, but through our relationship with God. We can have an abundant life regardless of what is happening all around us. How is an abundant life possible in the middle of a pandemic?
“You will keep him in perfect peace, Whose mind is stayed on You, Because he trusts in You.” (Isaiah 26:3)
Real, ultimate healing comes in our relationship with God as He helps us face the truth of any situation.
Once we face the truth with God's strength, we can make the difficult decisions and boldly set boundaries. That includes honestly assessing our physical well being and taking action.
“If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all liberally and without reproach, and it will be given to him.” (James 1:5)
Never lose sight of the fact that God is with us and gives us opportunities to change, grow, and heal.
Will you pray and take God's strength today for your health and finances?
“Heavenly Father, I must come face to face and really see where my faith is focused. If I have a heart that is full of fear, I must take Your Word and learn Your ways and thoughts. You promised You would never leave me nor forsake me, so my confidence must be focused on what You say, not the fear that the enemy is trying to have me believe. Thank You for Your promises to me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
