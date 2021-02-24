Prayer that works

We do not have to be an elder or a pastor to pray for healing for ourselves or other people. Any person can pray for healing, and God wants us to be healed.
“Confess your trespasses to one another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” (James 5:16)
Confess our trespasses to one another, and pray for one another, that we may be healed. The effective prayer of a righteous man avails much.
Make sure our hearts are clean from sin. Holding on to unconfessed sin will always hinder our prayers for healing.
That is why James says, “Confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed.”
We are never going to be sinless, but we can sin less.
Confessing our sin is the first step in asking God for healing. When we confess, it is like we are cleaned inside out.
We need to be specific when we ask for healing. How are we going to recognize God’s provision when we do not ask God for anything specific?
Name what we are asking God for, not because God needs to know the details but because He wants us to see how He works in those details.
“But let him ask in faith, with no doubting, for he who doubts is like a wave of the sea driven and tossed by the wind.” (James 1:6)
Pray with the expectation, trusting God will answer our prayers in His way because we know God never stops working out His purposes. God hears us, and He cares about the person we are praying for.
Get our hearts right with God. Confess our sins. Ask Him for the specific thing we need Him to do for us. Then watch how God works.
It will be beyond anything we can imagine!
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful I can come to You in faith believing Your Word. Your Word teaches us to come before You with everything. You are my source in every area of life, and that includes healing. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
