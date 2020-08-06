Two nights of preaching and one night “full of worship” are set to make weekend stops first in Ada and then Pauls Valley.
“Genesis: The Rebirth of Revival” with “Perfect Blend” has a 6 p.m. start Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 6-8 at 730 East Main in Ada.
Then it's a 7 p.m. start the nights of Aug. 13-15 at the Wacker Park Bandshell in Pauls Valley.
On Facebook look for 39 Ministries or email ministrywithamessage@yahoo.com.
•••
Special guest Alton Garrison is set to speak at Pauls Valley First Assembly of God during the 10:45 a.m. message on Sunday, Aug. 9.
Garrison serves as the director of the Acts 2 Journey Initiative, which helps churches renew their spiritual vitality and potential.
“Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience on the great communicator of the Gospel. Pastor Alton Garrison will surely bless, encourage and enhance your walk with God,” said local Pastor Zack Mitchell.
Garrison served preciously as the assistant general superintendent of the Assemblies of God from 2007to 2019; as executive director of the U.S. Missions from 2005 to 2007; as superintendent of the Arkansas District from 2001 to 2005; and as pastor of First Assembly of God, North Little Rock, Arkansas, from 1985 to 2001. Garrison also served as an evangelist from 1968 to 1985.
He has authored the books “Hope in America’s Crisis,” “Building a Winning Team,” “Acts 2 Church,” “The 360º Disciple” and “A Spirit-Empowered Church.”
Johanna Garrison authored the book, the “Nazi Holocaust” and an Indonesian revolution and their subsequent immigration to the United States.
