Preparing for interim studies

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
Although session has ended, the work of a representative is never over, and I will continue to be busy for the rest of the year.
During the interim, which is the name of the several months during which we’re not in legislative session, members will brainstorm, request and prepare for interim studies. These are studies on a specific area of policy that seek to learn more about the topic and hosted by one of our committees. Interim studies often inspire legislation for the next session.
Members can propose certain topics that may then be approved or combined with another similar topic. Once approved, the study is scheduled and the member hosting it begins inviting stakeholders and experts in the area to speak before the committee.
I will host two interim studies before the House Alcohol, Tobacco and Controlled Substances Committee.
My first study is on medical marijuana and minor patients.
I hope attendees will learn more about the effects of medical marijuana on people under the age of 18, look further into the lack of physician oversight when dealing with medical marijuana patients under 18, and examine how laws in this area may be adjusted as necessary while remaining true to the intent of State Question 788.
I also have an interim study on youth access to tobacco.
Tobacco consumption rates in Oklahoma are well above the national average, and roughly 30% of high school students have consumed e-cigarettes. The study will consider potential policy proposals that would protect young Oklahomans from tobacco addiction to determine which steps we could take to improve health outcomes.
I am also co-hosting an interim study with Rep. Sean Roberts of Hominy.
We will study how healthcare in the state, especially rural healthcare, has generally fared since COVID-19 was first identified in the United States in early 2020.
We hope to learn how the pandemic is affecting various aspects of our healthcare system.
I am still working to secure speakers for each study, so they haven’t been scheduled yet, but I will share further details about the studies and how to watch it online when they are scheduled.
In addition to preparing for interim studies, we’re also preparing for a special session later this fall to complete the redistricting process for legislative and congressional districts. In the meantime, please feel free to reach out with any questions or concerns! I can be reached on my office phone at (405) 557-7365 or at cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov.
Thank you for the honor of serving House District 42 at the state Capitol!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.