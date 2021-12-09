Preparing for next session

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
The first deadline for the next legislative session is quickly approaching.
Legislators must request a draft of a bill by Friday, Dec. 10, and the deadline to file a bill is Thursday, Jan. 20.
Not all requested bills will be filed for consideration. House members must prioritize their bills because most are limited to only eight bills each year, with exceptions for members in certain leadership positions, such as the Appropriations & Budget chair or the House Speaker.
Bills are capped to help the 101 representatives ensure we can move through the legislative process as efficiently as possible.
While most House members are limited to eight new bills each year, they may still have bills alive from the previous session. If a bill was filed during the first regular legislative session and was not voted down in committee or on the House floor, it may still be considered in the second legislative session.
Some legislators may file what is called a "shell bill." These bills usually only have a few lines designating the name of the act and are filed to hold the spot of one of the author's eight bills for the year. Legislators may file a shell bill for several reasons: the House Legal Division may still be drafting the language, they may still be working with the staffers to better articulate the purpose of the bill, or they may be working with stakeholders to identify the best approach to the issue.
Shell bills receive their language at a later date when the author files a committee substitute to insert the language of the bill, which typically happens during the first committee meeting. Bills can still be amended at several points in the legislative process.
The new legislative session begins Feb. 7, and bills have until March 17 to pass out of the chamber they were filed in.
At this point, the bills that passed the chamber floor are transferred to the opposite chamber, where they are run through the legislative process by the opposite chamber's author. Bills must pass the second chamber by April 28.
If a bill's language is amended in the second chamber, the bill returns to the original chamber. The author of the bill can chose to either bring the updated bill directly to the floor for a vote or bring the bill to conference committee.
If the bill passes the original chamber, it moves to the governor's desk.
In conference committee, legislators from the House and Senate on the applicable committees meet to discuss the differences in language. If they come to an agreement on new language, the bill goes to both chambers for a final vote and then moves to the governor's desk.
While I'm preparing for the new session, I'm enjoying spending time in House District 42. It's always a joy to celebrate the holidays in the district and to participate in the many parades, parties and other celebrations. I hope you and your loved ones take advantage of the many events in our area and stay safe this holiday season!
Before closing out this column, I want to mention my upcoming town hall with officials from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, and local law enforcement.
We will meet on Dec. 16 to present information on the medical marijuana industry and answer questions from attendees. It will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Reynolds Recreation Center, located at 1005 N Willow St., Pauls Valley, OK 73075.
I know many people are concerned about the effects of the growing medical marijuana industry in their area, whether the strain on community utilities or the worry on safety around illegal marijuana farms. This town hall is a great opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns, and I hope to see many of my constituents participating.
As always, please reach out to my office if you have any questions or concerns I may be able to assist with. You can contact me at cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7365. Thank you for the honor of representing House District 42!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.