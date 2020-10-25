Press on in times of need

Hosea is calling upon God’s people to repent of their sins and return to the Lord. We have an invitation to return to the Lord!
Just like Hosea was dealing with the people of His day to keep going and not to quit. We need to hear that more ourselves. It is easy to just give up today.
“Let us know, Let us pursue the knowledge of the Lord. His going forth is established as the morning; He will come to us like the rain, Like the latter and former rain to the earth.” (Hosea 6:3)
Nothing is worth having if it comes easy or without its own challenges. If we do not get challenged, we do not change. Do not sit back and expect God to lead you down easy street.
Press on in your faith. Stir up the gifts inside of you and watch as God reveals Himself in a new way.
“Therefore I remind you to stir up the gift of God which is in you through the laying on of my hands.” (2 Timothy 1:6)
Sometimes we need to seek God instead of waiting for God to come to us. We need to go to God. God is often the last resort for most people. After they have tried everything else, they come to God. Then they get a little relief, and they go off again on their own, only to return to God again when they need Him.
If we acknowledge God in our lives, He will appear like the sunrise and refresh us like the morning rain. God is reliable, just like the sun that comes up every morning.
We can have total confidence in God being there for us. There is no need to worry.
“Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners; and purify your hearts, you double-minded.” (James 4:8)
That is why we need to seek God today and watch Him respond. God renews us like rain. If you have ever been through a drought, you know how much the rain means. God does not want us to wait to get to that point.
Start acknowledging God every morning and get your sustenance from His eternal source of strength. Start right now by calling out to God and watch as He renews your strength to continue.
Will you press on in your faith and stir up the gifts inside of you and watch as God reveals Himself to you in a new way?
“Heavenly Father, I will press on in my faith and stir up the gifts inside of me and watch as You reveal Yourself to me in a new way. I will acknowledge You every morning and get my sustenance from Your eternal source of strength. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.