Pressure comes with cooking lessons

In partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Nora Sparks Warren Library, OSU Extension educators will present “Cooking Under Pressure” and “Cool Season Vegetables” classes in February at the public library in Pauls Valley.
Is your insta pot still in the box, or you’ve had yours and are not sure what to do with it? Janna Kelley, OSU Extension educator from Pontotoc County, will present “Cooking Under Pressure” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
Participants will learn the basics of using the insta pot as well as the dos and don’ts.
Several dishes will be prepared during the evening, demonstrating not only the ease of use, but the time-saving variety of meals, snacks and desserts available.
This is also the time of year to plant cool season vegetables in your garden.
Led by Melissa Koesler, Garvin County OSU Extension educator, a class will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 to offer the hows, whys and when to plant cool season vegetables.
The variety of vegetables that grow well in Oklahoma will also be featured.
Both classes are free to the public. They are however, limited in size so interested individuals should call to register as soon as possible. Social distancing will be utilized and all are asked to wear masks.
For more information contact the Garvin County OSU Extension Service at 405-238-6681 or the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library at 405-238-5188.
A home food preservation class led by Janna Kelley is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 25 at the PV library.
The library is also bringing back free yoga classes through April 28. Reservations are required, so contact the library for more information.
