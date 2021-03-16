Preventing diabetes with proven program

Community members are preventing Type 2 diabetes together with the Diabetes Prevention Program lifestyle change intervention offered virtually by OSU Extension.
A deadline of March 31 is set to register for the program. Once registration is complete a time will be set for the weekly Tuesday virtual sessions as well as the monthly maintenance sessions.
Participants learn how to eat healthy, add physical activity to their routine, manage stress, stay motivated and solve problems that can get in the way of healthy changes.
OSU Extension’s Diabetes Prevention Program groups meet virtually once a week for 16 weeks, then once a month for six months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes.
The program’s group setting provides a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes. Together participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.
Guided by a trained lifestyle coach, groups of participants are learning the skills they need to make lasting changes such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress.
OSU Extension’s Diabetes Prevention Program is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The local program will meet virtually on Tuesdays and is no cost to participants.
The program is based on research that shows that people with prediabetes who lost 5 to 7 percent of their body weight (10 to 14 pounds for a 200-pound person) by making modest changes reduced their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent.
People with prediabetes — higher-than-normal blood glucose (sugar) levels — are 5 to 15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels. In fact, many people with prediabetes will develop Type 2 diabetes within 3 years if they do not take steps to prevent it.
“One in three American adults has prediabetes, so the need for prevention has never been greater,” said Kelsey Ratcliff, OSU Extension area specialist in health disparities.
“The OSU Extension’s Diabetes Prevention Program offers a proven approach to preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes through modest lifestyle changes made with the support of a coach and one’s peers.
Nationwide implementation of the program could save the U.S. health care system $5.7 billion and prevent about 885,000 future cases of Type 2 diabetes, a serious condition that can lead to health problems including heart attack; stroke; blindness; kidney failure; or loss of toes, feet, or legs.
The National Diabetes Prevention Program brings together federal agencies, community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, employers, insurers, health care professionals, academia, and other stakeholders to prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes among people with prediabetes.
“Small changes can add up to a big difference,” Ratcliff said. “Working with a trained lifestyle coach who provides guidance, OSU Extension’s Diabetes Prevention Program participants are making lasting changes together.”
People are more likely to have prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes if they are 45 years of age or older; are overweight; have a family history of Type 2 diabetes; are physically active fewer than three times per week; or have been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy or gave birth to a baby weighing more than 9 pounds.
To participate in the OSU Extension’s Diabetes Prevention Program, contact Kelsey Ratcliff, (580) 927-2262, kelsey.ratcliff@okstate.edu, or Facebook Messenger - @OKHealthDisparitiesOSU by March 31 to enroll. To learn more about the program visit www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.