Preventing diabetes with proven program

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Rain showers early, then partly cloudy and windy for the afternoon. Morning high of 66F with temps falling to near 50. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.