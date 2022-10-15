Preventing fire is a top priority

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.