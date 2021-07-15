Prevention grant gets OK here

The Wichita Mountains Prevention Network (WMPN) has recently been awarded five grants for community-based prevention services with one for Garvin County.
WMPN, a 501c3 non-profit organization, has been serving southern Oklahoma since 1998.
Along with Garvin County, other counties awarded a grant through a statewide competitive bid process are Comanche, Stephens, Jefferson and Carter.
Based on local data, these counties were prioritized for greatest need of prevention services.
Alcohol, marijuana, opioids and stimulants emerged through the data as the most pressing substance abuse problems in specific communities.
Each county grant will be for a four-year duration from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) working to prevent substance abuse.
Funding for these projects originates federally from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), and the five grants combined create $750,000 annually.
The grant cycle began July 1 as WMPN has plans to continue assessing community data and create strategic plans to reduce the substance abuse issues.
The projects aim to integrate prevention services within schools, businesses, faith-based organizations, healthcare, media, families and the community at large.
“As neighbors and providers, we serve as leaders in the effort to bring substance abuse to the forefront of local issues,” said WMPN Executive Director Brooke Anthony.
“We are excited to continue our prevention efforts and extend to new counties. There is a rich history between WMPN and many local stakeholders; together we will make this a success.”
WMPN has two offices in Lawton and Ardmore and is comprised of 11 prevention staff and a board of directors who are passionate about their communities. Alongside local coalitions, WMPN strives to provide high quality prevention programs and technical assistance to communities.
WMPN plans to work closely with the following coalitions per county:
PASS Coalition working on marijuana and opioid prevention in Garvin County.
The Lawton Ft. Sill Community Coalition (LFSCC) alcohol prevention in Comanche County.
Pathways to a Healthier You in Stephens County for opioid prevention and marijuana prevention in Jefferson County.
Carter County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition addressing marijuana, alcohol, and stimulants in Carter County.
