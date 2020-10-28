Program looks at veterans' graves

The public can learn more about spotting a veteran's grave as the Wynnewood Historical Society is planning to hold program in a few days.
Those planning to come will get the chance to learn some of the history of the headstones and markers for veteran graves at Oaklawn Cemetery in Wynnewood.
Tips on how to properly place flags at the graves are also expected for the program.
The program is free and now scheduled for at 9 a.m. start on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The starting point for the program will be at the cemetery office building as attendees should dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes.
This program is sponsored by the Wynnewood Historical Society.
After the program, attendees are invited to help place flags on veteran graves in preparation for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
The honor society is also planning to again take part in national program honoring America's veterans during the holiday season.
The nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) has kicked off its 100-day countdown to National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 19.
The countdown will highlight hard-working, dedicated members of these groups, such as the Wynnewood Historical Society, and the participating locations and veterans they support.
Each individual $15 sponsors a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero on Dec.19, 2020, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.
“The goal of this countdown is to build unity and understanding for the organization’s year-long mission to Remember, Honor, Teach,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.
“However, with many people choosing to stay safe in their homes, we feel that programs like this provide the opportunity for people to feel like they are a part of something important.
“We hope that people will hear other’s stories and want to share their own on or be moved to get involved themselves.”
