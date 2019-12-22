Project helps out young readers

Helping out young readers is the idea behind a project at Jackson Elementary funded this year by the Pauls Valley Foundation for Academic Excellence.
The project from Alaina Chronister is entitled “Graphically Speaking.”
The project addresses the need for reading materials that nurture the struggling or emerging reader.
Students at low levels need pictures to support their reading comprehension and understanding of the story element.
The project adds graphic novels to the library to provide that extra support that struggling or emerging readers need to help them through a text.
Graphic novels have drawings and illustrations.
The illustrations keep readers' minds working, and the combination of text and pictures gets kids through stories that they may have otherwise not completely understood.
