Pauls Valley Junior High technology teacher Mylaine Grimmett received a grant for the project "Print-Post-Promote” from the PV Foundation for Academic Excellence during the 2022-2023 year.
The project involves purchasing a new printer, however, not just a basic printer, but the HP DesignJet T210.
The 24-inch large format printer allows students “endless creative opportunities” to print large colorful posters helping to promote important school events, issues, projects and assignments.
Students have printed posters for the "Trash Issue," keep the Junior High Clean, Student Council promoting "Do It for Dom" bracelet sales, and continue to brainstorm ideas for more posters to print.
“The students and I were so pleasantly surprised by the size and quality of the output from our new printer,” Grimmett said.
“This grant project has definitely exceeded my expectations and we are very appreciative of the Pauls Valley Foundation for Academic Excellence for awarding us this opportunity.”
