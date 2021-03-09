Prom closet opens up on Thursday

The Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is set to again offer some help to a few young ladies when it comes to the prom.
The Pauls Valley group is planning to hold its annual “prom closet” later this week, which is designed to provide girls with beautiful dresses, shoes and accessories for the prom.
The prom closet is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 11-12 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at The House Church, located at 33440 Airline Road just southwest of PV.
Masks are required during the event as a sanitation station will be available.
Book an appointment at V2.WAITWHILE.COM/WELCOME/PROMCLOSET2021.
An email is restoredheartsandsoles@gmail.com.
Restored Hearts and Soles also works to provide free quality shoes and socks for children in need throughout Garvin County.
An Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive is scheduled next week in Lindsay.
An OBI bloodmobile is set to be at the United Methodist Church in Lindsay, 114 West Chickasaw, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
• A community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
• Making a return is an ongoing church fundraising sale by the local Iglesia de Cristo mi Libertador for its missionary program
The sale to support the Sharing God's Love program is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the corner of East and Charles, 905 E. Charles, weather permitting.
• A representative of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is returning to a pre-COVID 19 practice of coming to Pauls Valley twice a month to help vets with benefit claims.
The veterans service rep will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
For more call 918-397-2560.
