Prom closet set for next week

The Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is gearing up to again offer some help to young ladies when it comes to the prom.
The Pauls Valley group is planning to hold its annual “prom closet” next week, which is designed to provide girls with beautiful dresses, shoes and accessories for the prom.
The prom closet is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 11-12 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at The House Church, located at 33440 Airline Road just southwest of PV.
Mask are required during the event as a sanitation station will be available.
Book an appointment at V2.WAITWHILE.COM/WELCOME/PROMCLOSET2021.
An email is restoredheartsandsoles@gmail.com.
Restored Hearts and Soles also works to provide free quality shoes and socks for children in need throughout Garvin County.
•••
A couple more Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are planned for this week in the Garvin County area.
First up an OBI bloodmobile is scheduled to be at Paoli High School from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. Call Chad McGuire at 405-484-7336.
Urgent Care Pauls Valley, located at 2000 Grant, will host a drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6. For more call Stephanie Hair at 405-238-6461.
• Making a return is an ongoing church fundraising sale by the local Iglesia de Cristo mi Libertador for its missionary program
The sale to support the Sharing God's Love program is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the corner of East and Charles, 905 E. Charles, weather permitting.
• A representative of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is returning to a pre-COVID 19 practice of coming to Pauls Valley twice a month to help vets with benefit claims.
The veterans service rep will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
For more call 918-397-2560.
• A community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
