Protecting young minds

By Rep. Sherrie Conley
I’ve filed three bills this year to help protect youth from having access to obscene materials in their school classrooms, media programs and libraries.
The goal is not censorship but protection of young minds in a formative state.
The fact that obscene materials targeting youth are available at all is unacceptable, but to have them in our schools and readily available for checkout at the public library is beyond disturbing.
Studies show exposure early, when young minds are unable to understand the material, often leads youth to end up acting out the behaviors on family members or others in neighborhoods or schools.
When introduced to sexually explicit materials, young minds often seek out other materials. This leads to pornography addiction and/or sex addiction, drug and alcohol addictions, teen pregnancy, and in some cases violent crimes such as molestation and rape.
How many of our men and women currently incarcerated for sexual crimes were exposed to sex and or sexually graphic materials at an early age either through abuse or pornography?
We must give parents better ways to protect their children. Teachers, school board members and librarians need clear guidance on this matter.
House Bill 4012 would require school boards to approve a written policy establishing the process for parents, guardians or adult students to challenge certain materials in school libraries and media programs and used by teachers in classrooms.
The policy would create a community standards review board consisting of elected district board of education members with input from parents and school employees. The board would review and rate materials not already approved by the State Textbook Committee and share the information with parents and guardians.
Prohibited materials would be those that violate state laws on child pornography and obscene material as already defined in state statute.
This bill has an emergency clause making it effective immediately upon it being signed into law. This will allow us to put this in place for the next school year.
House Bill 4013 would amend the definition of obscene materials in state law to include any book, article, magazine publication, or written matter of any kind, or any drawing, etching or painting.
House Bill 4014 would amend state law allowing parents and legal guardians to request records and registration information of their child from any library that is in whole or in part supported by public funds. This allows parents to see what their child is accessing from a public library.
Schools are places where children should learn to read, do math, study our national and our state history, explore science, the arts, computers and more.
Libraries, likewise, are wonderful places that foster the love of reading and exploration. But they are not places where a child should have access to obscene or pornographic materials.
I believe parents and guardians will appreciate the updated tools these laws will give them as they seek to protect the minds of their children. I believe teachers and librarians will appreciate the clarification and protection these laws will give them as well.
(Sherrie Conley serves House District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
