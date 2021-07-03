Proud to be an American

By Congressman Tom Cole
As we celebrate 245 years since bold patriots declared independence from tyranny and created the unique and free country in which we live, I encourage you to remember how fortunate we are to call ourselves Americans.
To this day, there is no freer country in the world nor is there any other place on earth that offers more opportunity for its people than the United States of America.
And over the years, the fundamental belief that everyone has the right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” has drawn people to come here for their own share in the American Dream.
While there have certainly been some dark and difficult chapters in our history, our founding ideals have always beckoned us to overcome injustice, expand freedom and become better. Indeed, with each birthday, the United States has become better and succeeded in more closely resembling the principles first laid out in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.
Although the pandemic and societal challenges of this past year have caused many to feel discouraged about America’s future, I urge you not to ever underestimate or lose hope in our country’s strength and potential.
Generations before us have stared crises down time and again and shown the world that Americans will always triumph over adversity.
Regardless of one’s point of view or political persuasion, that spirit is indeed something we can all be proud of as Americans.
This year on the Fourth of July, I invite you to join me in celebrating the blessings of living in America and distinct freedoms we are privileged to enjoy. Cherish them. Teach your children and our young people to understand the value of them.
Honor and remember the generations of Americans who have answered the call to serve and defend them.
Commit to doing your own part to protect our great republic and help it become an even more perfect union.
And remember that our brightest moments will always overcome the darkest ones. God bless the USA.
