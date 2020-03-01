Tasty notes and snacks are on the menu for the fifth annual “Punch and Pie Jazz Concert” this weekend on the East Central University campus in Ada. The event is open to the public.
The free concert takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Ataloa Theatre inside the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center.
The concert features the ECU Jazz Ensemble as well as the Kingston, Elgin and Checotah high school jazz ensembles.
After the concert, the honorary band fraternity Kappa Kappa Psi will provide refreshments for the reception.
A couple of Garvin County students are among the members of the ECU Jazz Ensemble.
The group, directed by Kirk Palmer, includes Zully Durate of Pauls Valley and Alyssa Trett of Wynnewood.
Others are Tyler Macon of Clayton, Abigail Hardage of Washington, Anthony Smith of Moore, Hailey Williams of Shawnee, Shelby Hubbard of Foyil, T.K. Garrett of Moore, Trey Litle of Shawnee, Colton Groover of Oklahoma City, Blake Pringle of Moore, Jordan Eaton of Shawnee, Kaylee Hacker of Prague, Garrett Workman of Bridge Creek, Trey Hobbs of Ada, Kellan Brown of Sulphur, Ian Kulakowski of Putnam City, Andrew Seeberger of Cushing, Dalaan Bassett of Sulphur, Michael Green of Dale and John Roberts of Checotah. Teresa White of Ada performs vocals and Rozzie Purdy plays piano.
