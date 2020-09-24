||||
Puppy Patrol
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Robert Brett Tolbert of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born to Robert Leon Tolbert and Joyce (Brumfield) Tolbert on November 29, 1959 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma and passed from this life on September 21, 2020 at the age of 60 years.
Funeral services for K.B. McCracken were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Sulphur, with the Reverend Tim Kowalski officiating. Interment followed at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Big Red execs charged with wire fraud conspiracy, forgery and ID theft
- Stalking case really adds up
- A campaign stop Senate style
- County at 47 active cases
- County at 46 active cases, 5 deaths
- Garvin County at 50 active cases
- Garvin County Public Records
- Panthers rush past Lindsay 28-12
- No up or down on traffic light
- Elmore looks for some EMS help
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.