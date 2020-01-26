Puppy power

The Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) Foster group recently replenished the supply of stuffed puppies for its coordinated Puppy Patrol Project with the Elmore City Police Department. These puppies are given to children who have come into a stressful situation in hopes they will be calmed and view the police in a positive light. Seen here are Chief Shane Rich receiving one of the puppies from Foster Group President Joyce Cantwell as well as Officer Woods, Sheriff Jim Mullett and some members of the Foster group.