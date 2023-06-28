The town of Purdy, Oklahoma, just a few miles south of Lindsay on state Highway 76, was once a thriving community of businesses and a school.
In those days the families enjoyed farming and had a good life. There is a photo in the Murray Lindsay Mansion of men on horseback that is named The Purdy Bunch.
So Purdy has history.
The Lindsay Community Historical Society is planning to soon host another Storytelling at the Pikes Peak School Museum in Erin Springs.
Three sisters of the Billingsley family will be sharing their memories of the Old Purdy town at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9.
It is free of charge and donations are appreciated to help with continued operations.
“Come listen to the stories and memories of Venita George, Bonnie Rinehart, and Nancy Parker. Remembering days of our past helps us to have a closer relationship with our community.
“Our thanks goes to the many individuals who helped us redo the outside of the building.”
Call LCHS at 405-919-6146 for more information or directions to the museum, which is located across from the Murray Lindsay Mansion.
“Any person or organization interested in a tour of these two museums may call LCHS at this number.”
•••
The Garvin County Democrat Party will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1 at Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley.
David Roberts, affiliated with the Oklahoma Democrat Party, will do a training session on how to use the mini-van.
•••
An Indian taco dinner followed by a meeting of the Arkansas and Missouri Tribe is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at the Church of the Nazarene in Ada, 315 W. 33rd Street
•••
A number of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute will be at different sites in Garvin County over the next couple of weeks.
• Friday, June 30 (3:45 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 708 North Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Friday, July 7 (10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley. Call Kelly Maxey at 405-866-5100.
• Monday, July 10 (10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.) – Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul. Call Dana Rennie at 405-238-9321.
• Thursday, July 13 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Anthony Rauseo at 405-756-1414.
•••
The new Washita Valley Beekeepers Association meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month. The next meeting is set for July 22.
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
•••
A new support group for families of LGBTQ+ is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
This group is like many other support groups – focused on being there for family who are dealing with a loved one experiencing issues. This is a confidential and nonjudgmental group as all are welcome.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 10.
The church is at 320 North Walnut as the basement parlor is through the Bradley Avenue door and down the stairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.