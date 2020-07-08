Push is on for school drive

There won't be a Love PV Festival this summer because of the virus pandemic. Still, efforts are going strong to help local kids be ready for the start of another school year.
For the third year in a row local residents are working to raise the money through Love PV to make sure kids in Pauls Valley and Whitebead get the school supplies they need to start a new year in the classroom.
Last year Love PV raised enough money to purchase the supplies for each and every student in the two Pauls Valley area school districts.
Like just about everything else, the Love PV effort has been hit hard by the shut downs coming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently letters were sent out to past supporters letting them know how badly donations are needed for this third year of the school supply drive.
A deadline of July 15 is only a week away as there are a number of ways to help.
• Donate online at PayPal.Me/lovepv.
• Send a check to P.O. Box 540 in Pauls Valley, OK 73075.
• Sponsor a hole or donate an item for auction at the Love PV Golf Tournament, which is scheduled for July 11 at the PV Municipal Golf Course.
The format will be four-person teams at a donation of $200. Lunch and carts are included.
• Purchase a T-shirt or Love PV swag (coffee cups, keychain, bumper stickers, yard signs, etc.) at Bloomin' Crazy, where donations can also be dropped off.
Love PV volunteers stress the organization is a 501 C3 nonprofit as all gifts are tax deductible.
