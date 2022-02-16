Often, we lean on ourselves for anything we need.
We might not have had the best experience with people in our lives in the past, which can cause us to doubt God’s love and ability to help in our lives.
When people have let us down in the past, it can be challenging to want to trust God for things.
“Commit your works to the Lord, And your thoughts will be established.” (Proverbs 16:3)
Today’s Bible verse comes down to trust. It may sometimes be a challenge to put your trust in God rather than relying solely on yourself for everything.
The Bible asks you to trust God.
Trust does not always come easily, but for some people, it can be hard to trust something as big as your future and plans to God.
That’s precisely what this Bible verse is telling us to do.
It says to trust God with your plans and trust God with your efforts. You can trust God with your life because God has a plan for you.
God will not let you down like people may have in your life. God will always be there to walk you through the challenges that life brings, no matter what you are facing right now.
God has the answer, and all you have to do is trust Him to provide you with the answer and direction.
Decide today to trust in God for your future. Trust in Him and watch your challenges disappear and your life go in the direction that God intended it to be.
What in your life do you need to turn over to God and trust His direction for your life?
“Heavenly Father, I want to trust You in everything in my life. It seems circumstances get in the way and cause me to get distracted. My heart is to trust, so I ask You to lead me by Your Holy Spirit in all I say and in all I do. You have the perfect plan, and that is what I desire. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.