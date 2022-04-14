By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
We have been reviewing the various types of entity that can be used to hold personal assets as a part of an estate plan.
Such entities as trusts, LLC’s, S Corps and regular C corporations can be used to obtain some degree of liability or asset protection or for the purpose of combining your assets into one unit.
Perhaps the most well known form of entity is the corporation.
A corporation is, by law, an entity that is separate and distinct from its owners. It does, therefore, pay its own taxes, generates its own revenue, and manages it own affairs.
A corporation is managed by officers under the general direction and control of a board of directors. Owners are known as shareholders and do not necessarily participate in the management of the company.
Smaller corporations, of course, are most common but have historically had the following disadvantages if the number of shareholders is small and owned perhaps by one or two families:
Disadvantages of a Regular Corporation:
1. The officers, directors, and owners can be subject to law suits because of their more intimate activity in the operations and decision making.
2. Although theoretically the entity is fully responsible for its own actions and the shareholders are protected by separation from the liability of the corporation, it is common that a lawsuit attempts to “pierce the corporate veil” of protection that should shield the owners from the liabilities of the company.
3. To prevent such “piercing of the corporate veil” a corporation must prove its validity and independence by operating separately from its owners. This includes:
a. Adherence to rigid formalities such as regularly scheduled and carefully documented board meetings and shareholder meetings with detailed minutes.
b. Board involvement in election of officers.
c. Perhaps the most well known disadvantage of a regular corporation is the fact of “double taxation”. The entity itself pays income tax on its earnings. However, when any of those earnings are distributed to the owners they are taxed again as dividends.
d. To prevent accumulation of earnings within a corporation, the IRS can penalize “excess” accumulation of earnings by a business if they retain excess cash rather than distribute that cash to shareholders.
e. Corporations are also subject to other tax disadvantages including:
• Tax rates on income – generally higher than the individual rates.
• No special discount on rates for capital gains or for dividends received on stock of other corporations.
As is obvious, a regular “C” corporation has many disadvantages if it is held as a small entity with only a few owners.
Next week, a look at what can be done to offset some of these disadvantages.
