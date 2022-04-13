Make it five – the number of times the Pauls Valley High School band brought home the highest honor given to bands in Oklahoma.
During the recent state concert band contest in Ada the Pride of the Valley band won the prestigious sweepstake award.
Band director Drew Etherege says it symbolizes the “best of the best” as out of the 64 schools in Class 4A Pauls Valley was one of only six schools given the award during the April 1 event.
“This is certainly not an easy task and a huge accomplishment and milestone for our students and program,” Etheredge said.
To earn the OSSAA Sweepstakes Award bands must earn superior ratings at the regional marching contest, district concert contest, state concert contest and in sight-reading at the state concert contest.
The local band also earned the sweepstakes honor during a four-year period from 2015 to 2018.
There were also a number of other accomplishments achieved by the PV band this year.
• Sixth straight year as grand champion at the Oklahoma State Fair Parade. There were 54 bands at the event.
• Grand champions at the Konawa and Holdenville marching contests.
• At the district solo and ensemble contest there were 33 superior solos, seven superior ensembles, 22 excellent solos, three excellent ensembles and one good solo. A total of 17 solos and five ensembles advanced to the state solo and ensemble contest in mid-April.
