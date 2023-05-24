PV clinic gets new face

Dr. Michael Giovan grew up listening to his father, an orthopedic physician of 30 years, talk about interesting and challenging cases.
Observing first-hand how much his own father enjoyed his work prepared Dr. Giovan to pursue a path in orthopedics, where he will now expand care to patients at Mercy Clinic Orthopedic Surgery in Pauls Valley.
“Orthopedics is a great field because we generally work with conditions or injuries that are treatable,” said Dr. Giovan.
“I’m passionate about living an active lifestyle, and it’s very rewarding to hear a patient’s story and then help them get back to what they love after an injury.”
Dr. Giovan brings more than 16 years of experience in orthopedic and sports medicine with a focus on shoulder injuries.
He spent an extra year of fellowship training to learn more about advanced shoulder surgical procedures, allowing him to expand his expertise in total shoulder and reverse total shoulder reconstruction and replacement.
“As a child, I was always working with my hands, either assembling models or tinkering with remote cars,” said Dr. Giovan. “This career gives me the chance to apply what I love and make a real impact.”
Originally from Santa Rosa, California, Dr. Giovan felt drawn to practice in a rural community like Ada where he could develop closer relationships with patients and the community. In his spare time, he enjoys playing golf and hiking.
“We want patients to know they don’t have to travel out of town to find high-quality expertise and fellowship-level care,” Dr. Giovan said
“We can provide it close to home.”
Dr. Giovan earned a bachelor’s in molecular and cell biology from the University of California, Berkeley, and a medical degree from George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C.
He later completed an orthopedic surgery residency at Maricopa Integrated Health System in Phoenix, Arizona, and a fellowship in shoulder and sports medicine at The CORE Institute in Sun City West, Arizona.
Mercy Clinic Orthopedic Surgery is located at 415 West Guy Ave. in Pauls Valley. Mercy Clinic Orthopedic Surgery – Ada will handle questions or scheduling related to the Pauls Valley location at 580-332-9100.
