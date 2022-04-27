PV clinic gets new provider

A new provider with an impressive background has signed up to be on staff at the SPMG Pauls Valley Urgent Care and Primary Care facility near the local hospital.
Carla Walker, a certified family nurse practitioner, is now working to provide care at the clinic located at 200 Melville.
Walker is originally from the Oklahoma City area and graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center. She also has a master’s degree from Maryville University.
Upon graduating with her bachelor's, Walker spent time working in some of Oklahoma City's busiest emergency rooms and med/surge floors as both a staff and charge nurse.
Walker also proudly served our country in the United States Air Force, completing Squadron Officer School, Flight Nurse School and Air Command Staff College.
A highly decorated senior flight nurse, she now serves as chief nurse for the 137th Special Operation Medical Group in the Oklahoma Air National Guard.
“With her extensive knowledge and impressive background matched with a highly caring and sweet demeanor, Carla is prepared to care for patients of all ages in the primary care setting.”
When not serving our country, along with the Pauls Valley and Garvin County communities, Walker enjoys spending time with her family.
