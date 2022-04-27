PV clinics part of ownership change

The Southern Plains Medical Group announced this week it has been sold to Epic Medical Group and renowned family medicine physician and successful business leader Dr. Haresh Boghara, M.D., MBA.
The Southern Plains Medical Group headquartered in Chickasha, Oklahoma is a three-countywide health system spanning 20 medical specialties with clinics in Anadarko, Chickasha and Pauls Valley, as well as a new ambulatory surgery center in Chickasha.
The two clinics in Pauls Valley are an urgent and primary care facility and the Valley Family Clinic.
All of the facilities are included in the transaction as the goal of the new group is to deliver a resurgence in the patient focused care model.
New and additional resources aim to provide a rejuvenated physical appearance of the Southern Plains Medical Center in Chickasha with a heavy focus on Primary Care services.
Epic Medical Group also offers years of medical research out of the Dallas, Texas area, including one of the very first in the world to work with monoclonal antibodies for treatment of COVID19.
The group will bring modern healthcare technology to the patients and residents of Grady, Caddo and Garvin counties with the latest in remote patient monitoring and innovative digital health platforms.
With track record in the “Patient First” healthcare model, new ownership and senior leadership include owner and CEO Dr. Boghara, Executive Vice President Don McCoy and Director of Operations Linda Vasquez.
Southern Plains Medical Centers in Chickasha, Pauls Valley and Anadarko will join the rest of the CareFirst Wellness Associates currently in Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona with more states possibly on the horizon.
The centers will be rebranded to reflect the new model of highly skilled and intuitive primary care services, as CareFirst Wellness Associates as of May 2022.
New onsite leadership through existing employee promotions, including Director of Operations Shaunna Baxley, Director of Clinical Services April Rowell and Director of Patient Services Yami Nygaard.
