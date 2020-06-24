PV doctor joins Southern Plains

Longtime Pauls Valley internal medicine physician Dr. Steven Moore will be joining the Southern Plains Medical Group and begin to see patients at SPMG Valley Family Clinic beginning July 1.
Dr. Moore was previously with Mercy Health in Pauls Valley and has been practicing internal medicine in Pauls Valley since 1987.
His father, Dr. John Moore, a general practitioner, served the Pauls Valley community from 1953 before retiring while working alongside his son in 1997.
“Legacy, the word legacy is an indication of the perpetuation that has an impact or influence on a certain person, population or environment. Dr Moore is a picture of 'legacy,'” said Len Lacefield, CEO of Southern Plains.
“The heart of SPMG is perhaps best defined as one of a 'tradition' and 'legacy.' It just made great sense when Dr. Moore was released by Mercy to provide a new medical home for him to continue to serve his patients in Pauls Valley and Garvin County.
“We welcome Dr. Moore and all his patients as well as our service area to experience the profound impact that Dr. Moore can have when caring for you and your family's health care.
“I consider it a privilege and an honor to have Dr Moore joining our health care team.”
The Southern Plains currently operates two clinic facilities in Pauls Valley.
One is the SPMG Valley Family Clinic with Dr. Susan Jones, Michelle Martin, state Rep. Cindy Roe and now Dr. Steven Moore.
The other is the SPMG Pauls Valley Urgent Care and Diagnostic Center ,which provides physician coverage for Pauls Valley and surrounding area residents seven days of the week, 12 hours a day and much needed diagnostic capabilities including a lab and CT, which prior to the opening of the urgent care were not available in the market.
“We’re extremely grateful for the incredible reception given to us by Pauls Valley and Garvin County over this last year and about eight months,” said Hal Brock, vice president of business development for Southern Plains.
“We have been able to lock arms with wonderful medical providers, Dr. Susan Jones who has served these communities for over 30 years, Dr. Tammy Jarvis, and now Dr. John Moore. We look forward to the continued restoration of healthcare services to this wonderful community.”
