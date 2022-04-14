First United Bank in Pauls Valley is welcoming Erin Ely to the team as a new community loan officer.
Ely is a 2007 graduate of Pauls Valley High School and a 2012 graduate of the University of Oklahoma.
Since graduation, Erin has been working in the areas of finance and accounting.
“I love getting to meet new people and help them to finance their dreams,” she said when asked about her favorite part of the job.
“Whether that is building their dream home, or starting their own business… it is cool to see it all come together.”
Erin and her husband, Dr. Morgan Ely, have one child, Wyatt, who is two. Outside of work she loves to read, travel, and spend time with family.
“Pauls Valley is such a great place to live and raise a family. I really enjoy meeting new people and helping them with their lending needs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.