PV grad earns UCO scholarships

The University of Central Oklahoma Foundation recently awarded a Pauls Valley graduate a couple of scholarships.
Carson McCarty is a senior majoring in computer science through the College of Mathematics and Science at the University of Central Oklahoma.
McCarty was awarded the Robert A. Parman Foundation Scholarship at its annual Presidential Partners Awards Luncheon.
“Creating opportunities for students is something we are passionate about. We are grateful to be able to do our collective part in helping students pursue their higher education goals in order to reach their full personal and professional potential,” said Art Cotton, vice president for Advancement at UCO and president of the UCO Foundation.
The Robert A. Parman Foundation Scholarship is awarded annually to students who excel academically at UCO. The Parman Foundation is a longtime supporter of Central and each of its academic colleges.
McCarty also was given the Milt and Shirley Pugh Endowed Scholarship.
“On behalf of the faculty and staff in the College of Mathematics and Science, I congratulate each of our scholarship recipients,” said Gloria Caddell, Ph.D., dean of Central’s College of Mathematics and Science.
“The achievements of these outstanding students reflect the mission of the college and the university. We applaud them for their commitment to academic excellence and exceptional work. We are also grateful to our alumni and the benefactors of our college whose generosity made these awards possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.