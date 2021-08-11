PV grad joins elite arts training

A recent Pauls Valley graduate was right in the middle of the recent Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute (OSAI).
Since 1977, teenage artists from all over Oklahoma have traveled to OSAI for two weeks of intensive training in the performing, literary and visual arts.
This year, Rhylee Tucker of Pauls Valley joined an elite group of 262 students for a life-changing two weeks of instruction from world-class artist faculty from around the country.
Held this year at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha, Tucker was accepted through a competitive statewide audition process to study acting in this unique and prestigious educational program, held July 10-25.
“OSAI has helped me learn to take risks and be more comfortable with my talent and self,” Tucker said. “It has taught me so much.”
OSAI students like Tucker make art and memories with peers from across Oklahoma, led by nationally renowned faculty in the literary, visual and performing arts.
Now in its 45th year, the institute has been providing world-class arts instruction to the state’s most talented high school students in an immersive, multidisciplinary environment for nearly half a century.
Students study for six hours per day in one of eight disciplines, including acting, chorus, dance, film and video, creative writing, drawing and painting, photography and orchestra.
Evening performances, faculty showcases and demonstrations allow students the opportunity to interact with and learn from other disciplines.
Each student accepted to OSAI attends on full scholarship, ensuring that financial need is not a barrier to participating this life-changing summer arts program.
Students study, reside and build community during their two-week experience, creating lifelong friendships and setting a course for future engagement with the arts.
