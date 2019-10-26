PV grad now Air Force airman

U.S. Air Force Airman Brian S. Fields graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
The airman is a 2019 graduate of Pauls Valley High School.
Fields is the son of Sheila and Franky Vega and brother of Lily Candia, all of Pauls Valley.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
•••
In other local news, veterans of America's military are invited to a couple of annual programs in Pauls Valley.
Lee Elementary is hosting a program at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
The Garvin County Courthouse will host a luncheon for veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
All veterans are invited to come to one or both of the events.
