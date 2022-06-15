PV grad's career gets a salute

Jim Williams is about to get one big salute for a career that started in Pauls Valley and took him all the way to a research university in Chicago.
Williams will soon retire from Rush University after serving for 38 years there. He is director of the Human Anatomy Laboratory for a facility that is the academic arm of Rush University Medical Center.
He has served as the anatomy lab’s director since 2004 and was the inaugural director of the Section of Clinical Anatomy, now called the Section of Anatomy Education.
He arrived at Rush University as an assistant professor in 1984, was promoted and served as an associate professor from 1992 to 2001 and has been a full professor since 2001 in the Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology. He held conjoint appointments in the Department of Internal Medicine (Rheumatology) and the Department of Biochemistry.
A reception honoring Williams is planned for June 16 at the university.
Williams was born and raised in Pauls Valley. His late parents are Mr. and Mrs. CV Williams – Vinston and Marika.
He graduated from PV High School in 1970, then from the University of Oklahoma in 1975 followed by his doctorate from the Indiana University School of Medicine in 1980. He did post-doctoral work in rheumatology at IU and was an Arthritis Foundation Postdoctoral Fellow from 1981 to 1984.
“Although I’ve been away from Pauls Valley a long time I have visited frequently, never forgotten my roots and values growing up there and my many family members and friends,” he said.
“I am married to my college sweetheart Sammy Williams. We now have three adult children and eight grandchildren. Needless to say I plan to spend a lot more time with them.”
As an added touch, Williams plans to be in Pauls Valley this month to attend the local high school reunion.
