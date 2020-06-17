Pauls Valley's 2020 class of graduates got its promenade this past weekend as next up is the formal commencement ceremony.
With the COVID-19 pandemic cutting the school year short the ceremony was postponed until this Friday night.
Local grads take the spotlight as the event has a late night start at 9 p.m. June 19 because of the summer heat. It will be at the PV football field.
Other graduation ceremonies in the county are scheduled at 10 a.m. July 11 for both Stratford and Lindsay seniors, 7:30 p.m. July 17 in Maysville, 8 p.m. July 18 in Wynnewood and 9 a.m. July 25 in Paoli.
•••
A free summer food program for kids in Pauls Valley is continuing to move forward even though regular summer recreation programs have been canceled because of the virus pandemic.
Food from the summer program will be delivered each Wednesday to eight pick-up sites or be available at the Reynolds Recreation Center. The free summer food program for all children ages 1-18 includes this pick-up schedule:
• 10-10:15 a.m. – High School parking lot.
• 10:20-10:35 a.m. – East Side Trailer Park.
• 10:40-10:55 a.m. – Jefferson Early Learning Center.
• 11-11:15 a.m. – Diffie Lane – Dunn's Plumbing.
• 11:20-11:35 a.m. Chapel Ridge and Pleasant View Apartments.
• 11:40-11:55 a.m. – Jackson Elementary School.
• 12-12:15 p.m. – Town Oak Apartments.
• 12:20-12:35 p.m. – Ruth Circle Trailer Park.
• 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Reynolds Recreation Center.
Go to the Reynolds Recreation Center Facebook page and RSVP through the Pauls Valley Summer Food program. Those interested can also find out more by calling the center.
•••
The Pauls Valley Waterpark brought back local summer water aerobics classes earlier this week.
Water fitness and lap swims are at 6 to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Silver Sneakers Splash is 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
The cost for all three categories is $25 a month or $3 a day. Call the recreation center at 405-238-1307 for more information.
