PV High School names March students

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 213 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CANADIAN CLEVELAND GRADY MCCLAIN OKLAHOMA POTTAWATOMIE IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PONTOTOC SEMINOLE IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA JOHNSTON MARSHALL IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA CARTER GARVIN JEFFERSON LOVE MURRAY STEPHENS IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA CADDO COMANCHE COTTON IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN TEXAS ARCHER CLAY WICHITA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADA, ANADARKO, ARCHER CITY, ARDMORE, BLANCHARD, CHICKASHA, CONCHO, DAVIS, DUNCAN, EL RENO, HENRIETTA, HINTON, HOLLIDAY, KINGSTON, LAKESIDE CITY, LAWTON, LINDSAY, MADILL, MARIETTA, MOORE, MUSTANG, NEWCASTLE, NORMAN, OKLAHOMA CITY, PAULS VALLEY, PURCELL, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEMINOLE, SHAWNEE, SHEPPARD AFB, SULPHUR, TEMPLE, THACKERVILLE, TISHOMINGO, TUTTLE, WALTERS, WAURIKA, WEWOKA, WICHITA FALLS, WYNNEWOOD, AND YUKON.