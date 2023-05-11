PV High School names March students

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for March 2023 are Lynna Tomlinson, Eddie Sullivan, Annie Duarte, Ladd Rickey, Caitlyn Hagood and Samuel Yates.
• Lynna Tomlinson is a sophomore and the daughter of Daniel and Amanda Tomlinson.
Lynna has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She participates in BPA, Prayer Warriors and plays the trumpet in the Pauls Valley High School Band. Lynna competes in golf. She is an active member of Pauls Valley First Baptist Church. In her free time, Lynna enjoys fishing, horseback riding, talking, and riding four wheelers.
• Eddie Sullivan is a sophomore and the son of Travis and Delena Sullivan.
Eddie has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He participates in academic team and plays the saxophone in the Pauls Valley High School Band. In his free time, Eddie enjoys playing the guitar, skating, and going to the gym.
• Annie Duarte is a junior and the daughter of Boris and Karla Duarte.
Annie has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the Oklahoma Honor Society. She participates in FCCLA.
• Ladd Rickey is a junior and the son of Jim and Sara Rickey.
Ladd participates in FCCLA and plays the guitar in the Pauls Valley High School Jazz band. In his free time, Ladd enjoys playing the guitar and listening to music.
• Caitlyn Hagood is a senior and the daughter of Johnnie and Crystal Hagood.
Caitlyn has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the national and Oklahoma honor societies. She participates in BPA. Caitlyn competes in powerlifting, softball and track. Caitlyn is an active member of the First Church of God.
• Samuel Yates is a senior and the son of Paul Yates.
Samuel has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the national and Oklahoma honor societies. He participates in academic team, BPA, Prayer Warriors, Student Council, Boy Scouts, and plays the trombone in the Pauls Valley High School Band. In previous years, Samuel has been awarded the citizenship award and outstanding biology student award. He is an active member of Trinity Baptist Church. In his free time, Samuel enjoys reading, writing, and volunteering.
