PV junior serves as Senate page

Pauls Valley junior Donovan Bolte has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada.
Bolte served during the sixth week of session from March 8-11.
Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session. This past week was the deadline for the full Senate to vote on bills introduced in this chamber, so pages attended daily sessions and helped run messages to staff and others for the members.
During the week, they toured the newly renovated state Capitol and Oklahoma History Center.
They also got to meet Gov. Kevin Stitt, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Senate President Pro Tempore Great Treat.
Each week, they also participate in a mock legislative committee meeting along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they get first-hand experience presenting and debating current bills they choose from the 2021 legislative session.
Bolte is a member of Business Professionals of America, student council and the academic team. He enjoys staying informed on current world events and plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and to study political science or law.
Bolte is the son of Paoli residents Kristen and Evan Bolte.
