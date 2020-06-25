PV native a new shareholder

Holmes Murphy is continuing its tradition of being one of the nation’s largest employee-owned-and-controlled insurance brokerages by welcoming 17 new employee shareholders.
Among them is Pauls Valley native Bailey Ballsrud (Jacobson).
Of ACAP Healthworks, she is one of the new shareholders in Dallas, Texas, along with Beatrice Kuykendall, Employee Benefits.
Other team members who purchased their first shares include:
• Anna Evans, Employee Benefits, of Davenport, Iowa.
• Sarah Brown, Surety, of Denver, Colorado.
• Travis Brashear, Employee Benefits, of Houston, Texas.
• Bryce Craig, CSDZ, of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
• Tracy Brennan and Kevin Casey, both Employee Benefits, of Kansas City, Missouri.
• All of Waukee, Iowa: Tim Flattery, Creative Risk Solutions; Kristin Geppert, Innovative Captive Strategies; Bryson Hammer, Property Casualty; Becky Hammond, Employee Benefits; Dave Johnson, Innovative Captive Strategies; Lori McCarty, Corporate Services; Chris Nelson, Corporate Services; Ali Payne, ethOs; and Michelle Weil, ethOs.
Holmes Murphy shareholders influence the company in a variety of impactful ways, including helping to determine the direction of major company initiatives, growing employees and the company, fostering the unique company culture, and recruiting exceptional employee talent.
