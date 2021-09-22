PV native named to CEO post

A Pauls Valley kid that’s done good is the story for Jason Pesterfield as last week he was named CEO of a medical software startup company.
Pesterfield was named to the post to lead growth in the U.S. clinical market for Optellum from its American office at Houston’s Texas Medical Center.
Pesterfield is the third generation of a farming family in Pauls Valley as he graduated from high school here.
The naming nearly coincided with this past weekend’s football matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
That’s a big deal since Pesterfield played college football at Nebraska and was a part of multiple national championships.
“I am thrilled to join such a talented team at such an incredibly exciting time,” Pesterfield said.
“Not only does the Optellum technology address the massive clinical problem of early lung cancer diagnosis, I see a huge commercial opportunity to build Optellum into an even more successful business and a real game-changer for millions of lung cancer patients and clinicians around the world.”
Optellum is a commercial-stage lung health company providing artificial intelligence decision support software that supports physicians in early diagnosis and optimal treatment for their patients.
The company was founded so that every lung disease patient is diagnosed and treated at the earliest possible stage when chances of cure are highest.
Optellum also has offices at the Oxford Centre for Innovation in Oxford, UK.
